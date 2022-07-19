Democratic representatives officially ask for repeal of abortion law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Democratic representatives in Alabama have officially called upon Gov. Kay Ivey and republican leadership to call a special session to repeal the 2019 Alabama Human Life Protection Act.

In a letter sent exclusively to WSFA, House Minority Leader Rep. Anthony Daniels (D-Madison) cites Alabama’s rank of having the third-highest maternal mortality rate in the county as something that will be made worse by the states abortion law.

Democratic representatives in Alabama have officially called upon the Governor Kay Ivey and republican leadership to called a special session to repeal the 2019 Alabama Human Life Protection act. (Alabama Democrats)

The law makes performing an abortion a Class A felony, with no exceptions for rape or incest.

In the letter, Daniels writes “our law will further traumatize children and other sexual assault victims by forcing them to give birth to the child of their assailant.”

In 2019 when the then HB314 was being debated, Daniels offered an amendment to the law to include those exceptions but it was voted down 72-26. He says this is why they ask for a repeal, instead of a compromise.

“It wasn’t a compromise that was those open they were open to in 2019,” said Daniels. “Apparently, this wasn’t important in 2019. And I’ve not seen any urgency for anyone to call a special session even to repeal the rape and incest exception, to include the rape and incest protection. So there’s apparently there’s no appetite for individuals to compromise.”

Ivey’s Communications Director, Gina Maiola, released a statement that reads:

“There will not be a special session on the 2019 Alabama Human Life Protection Act. Governor Ivey has made her position on this clear, and that is that she wanted to see this 2019 law enacted.”

Daniels says he hopes the governor will not ignore the petition calling for the repeal of the law.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.