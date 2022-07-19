Limestone County Correctional Facility inmate stabbed

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate at the Limestone County Correctional Facility was taken to a local hospital after he was stabbed on July 15.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Brian Shelton, 37, was found unresponsive in his bed. Shelton was taken to the health care unit at the facility where a puncture wound to the chest was found.

Shelton was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Shelton is currently serving a 25-year sentence for first-degree burglary out of Baldwin County.

