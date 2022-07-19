Man, 28, dies Monday in Selma crash

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Selma man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Tyler. G. Goolsby, 28, was fatally injured when the 2003 GMC Envoy he was driving struck a 2006 Freightliner tractor-trailer.

Goolsby was not using his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, ALEA added.

The crash happened Monday on U.S. 80, less than one mile west of Selma.

