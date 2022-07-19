Advertise
Man, 28, dies Monday in Selma crash

A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Selma man.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Selma man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Tyler. G. Goolsby, 28, was fatally injured when the 2003 GMC Envoy he was driving struck a 2006 Freightliner tractor-trailer.

Goolsby was not using his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, ALEA added.

The crash happened Monday on U.S. 80, less than one mile west of Selma.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

