Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Man charged with setting mother’s Montgomery home on fire

Michael Brashon Derico, 31, is charged with second-degree arson following the July 10 blaze at...
Michael Brashon Derico, 31, is charged with second-degree arson following the July 10 blaze at his mother's Montgomery home.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with setting his own mother’s home on fire, according to court documents. Michael Brashon Derico, 31, is charged with second-degree arson following the July 10 blaze.

According to an affidavit, the fire was set at a home on Halifax Court, which is located near East South Boulevard and Troy Highway.

The homeowner told authorities her son, Derico, called and asked to borrow her car to move things out of the house. When she refused his request, the woman told investigators he threatened her.

The woman told authorities that some time after the encounter, she got a call from her home security company reporting that her smoke alarms had been activated, court records noted.

The woman then viewed camera footage of her home from an app and found her living room on fire. She was later able to view footage before the fire showing a man she identified as her son, and that he was also seen inside the home when the fire started.

Since Derico was identified by his mother as the person in the video when the fire started, Montgomery fire officials charged him with arson.

Derico was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he was placed under a $30,000 bail.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court records show James Michael Barrett, 52, and Edward Norman, 60, are each charged with the...
2 arrested after missing woman’s body found in Prattville storage unit, records say
Casey Leon Murphy is charged with murder.
1 dead, 1 arrested following shootout in Tuskegee, court records say
Montgomery police are looking for this suspect who is wanted in connection to a June 9...
Montgomery strong-arm robbery suspect sought
Montgomery police addressed the public Monday following a string of violent incidents over the...
9 weekend shootings prompt chief to address Montgomery violence
30-year-old Laferris Jamarco Williams of Tuscaloosa.
At least five injured after car crashes into Tuscaloosa restaurant

Latest News

Democratic representatives in Alabama have officially called upon Gov. Kay Ivey and Republican...
Democratic representatives officially ask for repeal of abortion law
African lioness Akili
The Birmingham Zoo’s African lioness, Akili, dies following introduction to new lion
There's rain on radar for some right now, but more showers and thunderstorms are on the way soon!
There's rain on radar for some right now, but more showers and thunderstorms are on the way soon!
The Alabama Democratic Party has unanimously withdrawn its nominee, Sebrina Martin, for a...
Party pulls nominee in Montgomery family court judge race