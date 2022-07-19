Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Massive spotted eagle ray jumps into family’s boat during fishing rodeo

By Shelby Myers
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Jones family was wrapping up their day on the water near Dauphin Island when a massive, 400-pound, spotted eagle ray leapt into their boat. It smashed into them and their fishing rods, damaging the boat.

“All of a sudden, there was like a hard hit, a big splash, and a black blob that hit me and flew back,” said April Jones.

It was only day one of the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo, but it was an exciting one for the Jones family.

April said, “I decided I was ready to go because I wasn’t catching anything that day and we left and that’s when it happened.”

This estimated, 400 pound, 7 foot spotted eagle ray jumped out of the water near Sand Island and into their boat. April took the brunt of the hit.

She said, “So she had a fish, a remora stuck to the bottom of her belly. I guess whenever she jumped in the boat, it knocked loose and was flapping around in the boat beside her.

The Jones family thought it was a shark at first.

April’s son Gunner said, “I was scared!”

The massive ray was too heavy to drop back into the water, so they made some calls and then headed toward the Dauphin Island Sea Lab.

After getting help to lift the ray out, the Jones realized there were four pups underneath her in the boat. They didn’t survive the traumatic birth. After getting back on land, April went to the ER for a stiff shoulder from where the ray smacked her.

And since posting their adventure to Facebook, the post has reached thousands. The jones now with just photos to prove the freaky Friday on the water!

April said, “Trying to explain to people, this is what happened like even when I went into the emergency room, I was like I know no one’s gonna believe me but I have pictures to show it.”

The baby rays will be donated to the DISL and the lab will use them for research.

As for the Jones, they had to buy some new fishing rods and their boat suffered some damage from taking on the ray.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court records show James Michael Barrett, 52, and Edward Norman, 60, are each charged with the...
2 arrested after missing woman’s body found in Prattville storage unit, records say
Casey Leon Murphy is charged with murder.
1 dead, 1 arrested following shootout in Tuskegee, court records say
Montgomery police are looking for this suspect who is wanted in connection to a June 9...
Montgomery strong-arm robbery suspect sought
Montgomery police addressed the public Monday following a string of violent incidents over the...
9 weekend shootings prompt chief to address Montgomery violence
30-year-old Laferris Jamarco Williams of Tuscaloosa.
At least five injured after car crashes into Tuscaloosa restaurant

Latest News

African lioness Akili
The Birmingham Zoo’s African lioness, Akili, dies following introduction to new lion
Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, shown in a file photo, announced Tuesday he tested...
Jan. 6 panel chairman has COVID; prime-time hearing still on
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Brian Shelton, 37, was found unresponsive...
Limestone County Correctional Facility inmate stabbed
More people are looking for side hustles or second jobs as inflation drives up costs.
More people turn to side hustles out of necessity as inflation drives prices up
A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Selma man.
Man, 28, dies Monday in Selma crash