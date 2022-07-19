Montgomery looking to expand public transportation system

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery and public transportation officials are looking to expand the transit system.

Some people are having to wait up to 90 minutes for a bus. Officials want to get that down to around 20 minutes.

“When someone is out there waiting for the bus, especially in this southern heat or in the rain, 90 minutes, two hours, that’s a long time to be standing,” said Samuel Tensley, the general manager of the M, the public transportation system that runs throughout the city.

At Monday’s Montgomery Transportation Coalition meeting, Tensley explained a consulting firm will be coming in to time routes and make recommendations for new ones.

It is a part of a transit development plan to make the bus system more efficient. A and to help accomplish this, they plan to add 10 buses to their fleet over the next year.

“If you get two buses that’s running 60 minutes, if you add two more buses to that route, you’re down to 30 minutes already,” Tensley said. “So you do the math. The more buses, the better the frequency.”

Years ago, downtown trolleys rolled through the streets. There were a staple of the capital city and offered multiple routes for tourists and residents alike. Now there is an effort to bring them back.

“We’re looking at, in our transit development plan update, in making that recommendation to potentially bring that service back to downtown Montgomery,” said Robert Smith, the city’s planning director.

In the meantime, the city is maintaining its current fleet of buses. Two buses had air conditioning problems this week but they have since been fixed, the city official said.

“It is critically important that our riders have the best rider experience possible,” Smith said. “Anytime that our transit system sees an issue, they do take those buses off the route and they repair them.”

In addition to these bus improvements, officials said they are looking into something called microtransit. It would be almost like Uber or Lyft. Essentially, a rider can call in and make a reservation for a specialized van to pick them up.

Those looking for bus routes in the Montgomery area can visit montgomerytransit.com.

