Bengals cornerback hosting backpack drive in Montgomery Tuesday
Published: Jul. 18, 2022
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery native and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt is coming home to give back to the community.
The former Park Crossing High School quarterback will host a backpack drive to benefit 100 children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Montgomery. It will be held from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday at the center, located at 220 Crenshaw St.
In addition to the Adidas-donated backpacks, officials said the event will also consist of school supplies, coloring stations, autographed cards by Taylor-Britt and photo ops.
Organizers said lunch will be provided by 5 Points Deli & Grill, Chris’ Hot Dogs and Alexander Cold Treats.
