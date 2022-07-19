Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Bengals cornerback hosting backpack drive in Montgomery Tuesday

Montgomery native and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt is coming home to give...
Montgomery native and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt is coming home to give back to the community.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery native and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt is coming home to give back to the community.

The former Park Crossing High School quarterback will host a backpack drive to benefit 100 children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Montgomery. It will be held from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday at the center, located at 220 Crenshaw St.

In addition to the Adidas-donated backpacks, officials said the event will also consist of school supplies, coloring stations, autographed cards by Taylor-Britt and photo ops.

Organizers said lunch will be provided by 5 Points Deli & Grill, Chris’ Hot Dogs and Alexander Cold Treats.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court records show James Michael Barrett, 52, and Edward Norman, 60, are each charged with the...
2 arrested after missing woman’s body found in Prattville storage unit, records say
While the tragedy the family faced can never be erased, they are getting a fresh start.
Family of boy, 12, fatally shot in Montgomery gets free home
Casey Leon Murphy is charged with murder.
1 dead, 1 arrested following shootout in Tuskegee, court records say
30-year-old Laferris Jamarco Williams of Tuscaloosa.
At least five injured after car crashes into Tuscaloosa restaurant
Montgomery police addressed the public Monday following a string of violent incidents over the...
9 weekend shootings prompt chief to address Montgomery violence

Latest News

Those looking for bus routes in the Montgomery area can visit montgomerytransit.com.
Montgomery looking to expand public transportation system
30-year-old Laferris Jamarco Williams of Tuscaloosa.
At least five injured after car crashes into Tuscaloosa restaurant
2 arrested after missing woman’s body found in Prattville storage unit, records say
2 arrested after missing woman’s body found in Prattville storage unit, records say
9 weekend shootings prompt chief to address Montgomery violence
9 weekend shootings prompt chief to address Montgomery violence