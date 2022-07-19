Bengals cornerback hosting backpack drive in Montgomery Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery native and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt is coming home to give back to the community.

The former Park Crossing High School quarterback will host a backpack drive to benefit 100 children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Montgomery. It will be held from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday at the center, located at 220 Crenshaw St.

In addition to the Adidas-donated backpacks, officials said the event will also consist of school supplies, coloring stations, autographed cards by Taylor-Britt and photo ops.

Organizers said lunch will be provided by 5 Points Deli & Grill, Chris’ Hot Dogs and Alexander Cold Treats.

