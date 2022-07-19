Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Party pulls nominee in Montgomery family court judge race

The Alabama Democratic Party has unanimously withdrawn its nominee, Sebrina Martin, for a...
The Alabama Democratic Party has unanimously withdrawn its nominee, Sebrina Martin, for a Montgomery family court judge’s seat following a show- cause hearing.(Source: Sebrina Martin campaign Facebook page)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Democratic Party has unanimously withdrawn its nominee for a Montgomery family court judge’s seat following a show- cause hearing.

Family law attorney Sebrina Martin recently secured her party’s nomination for the office of Montgomery County Circuit Judge (Place 3) but claims of child abuse and other concerns quickly began to surface against her, prompting the party to investigate the allegations.

The party issued a show-cause order on July 1 to give Martin a chance to make her case to determine if she would be disqualified. On Monday, a subcommittee of the State Democratic Executive Committee met and unanimously made its decision against the nominee.

The state party said in a statement Tuesday that evidence presented at the hearing showed that Martin provided “incomplete, misleading, and false information to the Alabama Ethics Commission through her Statement of Economic Interests.”

A group of lawyers had raised four primary concerns about Martin, who currently has two adopted children. Those included the following:

  • “Martin intentionally falsified her Statement of Economic Interest with the Alabama Ethics Commission form by stating she had no adult children.”
    Martin has nine children, four of whom are adults.
  • “Martin violated portions of the Alabama Rules of Professional Responsibility by engaging in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit, and misrepresentation.”
  • “Martin violated the Fair Campaign Practices Act.” By distributing misleading campaign material that could have people think Martin was already a Circuit Judge.
  • Martin and her campaign distributed misleading sample ballots.

Two days after the letter was addressed, Martin posted a video on Facebook addressing the child abuse allegations and her divorce case.

“You don’t know what it’s like to go through a divorce until you go through a divorce,” she said in the video. “You don’t know what it’s like to adopt a child until you adopt one. And you don’t know what it’s like to go through losing custody of a child until you lose one.”

“Every candidate that seeks ballot access through the Alabama Democratic Party must comply with all mandatory disclosure requirements, including completing their Statement of Economic Interests,” said Party Chair Rep. Chris England. “This requirement is especially important for judges and candidates for judicial offices, because they are held to a higher ethical standard. Full and accurate disclosures ensure voters can confidently cast their ballot.”

The party will select a new nominee for the race at its organizational meeting in Birmingham on Aug. 13.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court records show James Michael Barrett, 52, and Edward Norman, 60, are each charged with the...
2 arrested after missing woman’s body found in Prattville storage unit, records say
Casey Leon Murphy is charged with murder.
1 dead, 1 arrested following shootout in Tuskegee, court records say
Montgomery police are looking for this suspect who is wanted in connection to a June 9...
Montgomery strong-arm robbery suspect sought
Montgomery police addressed the public Monday following a string of violent incidents over the...
9 weekend shootings prompt chief to address Montgomery violence
30-year-old Laferris Jamarco Williams of Tuscaloosa.
At least five injured after car crashes into Tuscaloosa restaurant

Latest News

Lucia Hermo, with megaphone, leads chants during a rally against a ban on nearly all...
Democratic leaders call for special session to repeal Alabama’s 2019 abortion ban
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is shown during a Thursday press conference. The House on Friday...
House votes to restore abortion rights, Senate odds dim
South Dakota has some of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the nation. Some lawmakers think...
Special session on abortion "highly unlikely"
Cannabis experts had their chance to let state officials know what they think of Alabama’s...
Public comments given on Alabama medical cannabis regulations