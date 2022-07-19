Trial nears for man charged with murdering Dothan teens

Update: The judge has postponed Thursday’s pretrial hearing until 28, citing a conflict. The trial date remains is unchanged.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A hearing this week will address last minute motions as a captivating Alabama capital murder trial nears.

It is the case of Coley Lewis McCraney, charged with shooting Dothan high school students J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett in 1999. He is also accused of raping Ms. Beasley.

Not until 20 years later did DNA link McCraney to what had long been a cold case investigation.

After all that time passed before his arrest and another three years since, finally there appears only one more hurdle before this case comes to trial—a hearing on Thursday.

That hearing will be less contentious than previous ones when defense attorneys and prosecutors vehemently argued about potentially explosive testimony.

The one this week will be more nuts and bolts—legal procedure----and ironing out a few legal creases before jury selection begins.

While this week’s hearing may be mundane, previous ones have provided insight into defense strategies.

Instead of disputing DNA results, McCraney’s legal team seems content to hinge its presentation on convincing jurors that his DNA discovered on Ms. Beasley doesn’t prove he is a killer, only that he had been in her company and perhaps not even on the night she died.

Attorneys David Harrison and Andrew Scarborough will shift blame toward others, attempting to capitalize on rumors and fodder that have plagued this perplexing case from the beginning.

But Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery, the lead prosecutor, argues those rumors are just that---and not facts.

He claims no shred of evidence suggests that anyone other than McCraney shot those 17-year-old girls, whose bodies were found in the trunk of their car parked in Ozark. They had become lost on their way home.

“Speculation as to what, why, who and how the murders were committed by either another person or class of people such as law enforcement officers, drug violators, carnival workers and government officials should be excluded”, said Emery during a previous hearing.

Rumors have circulated for decades that a now retired Ozark police officer is the killer and Harrison claims he has a witness who would testify that officer admitted to others that he murdered the girls.

Whether that testimony is allowed will be decided by Dale County Circuit Judge William Filmore, a non-nonsense jurisprudence scholar.

He plans to consider all matters individually but, unless testimony is relevant and with legal foundation, to a near certainty he won’t permit it.

And prosecutors--they have their own evidence beyond DNA to sway jurors.

They intend to play a video of McCraney’s interrogation by Ozark police that implicates him of lying about what he knew of the matter.

The defense will attempt to keep jurors from hearing that recording.

Another issue could come into play--- the man charged with these crimes years ago.

After keeping that suspect locked up for weeks police released Johnny William Barrentine, saying he falsely confessed to killing Ms. Hawlett and Ms. Beasley.

Jury selection in McCraney’s case begins August 8, with the trial commencing one week later.

