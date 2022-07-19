Advertise
Up and down rain chances for the rest of the workweek

Many days are dry, some bring scattered showers and thunderstorms
There's rain on radar for some right now, but more showers and thunderstorms are on the way soon!
By Amanda Curran and Tyler Sebree
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overall active stretch of weather is ahead for central Alabama... showers, storms, heat, humidity, and a severe weather threat are all in the forecast. So let’s dive in! For today, look for some scattered showers and some thunderstorms this morning through this evening. It won’t rain all day, and not everyone will get wet. However, the potential for wet weather exists all day long; outside of any wet weather it will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the lower to middle 90s.

Scattered showers and storms are possible today.
Scattered showers and storms are possible today.(WSFA 12 News)

Most locations will see a dry and toasty Wednesday in the upper 90s before scattered showers and storms return for Thursday and Friday.

Rain and storm chances are up and down this week.
Rain and storm chances are up and down this week.(WSFA 12 News)

Similar to most summertime days, it will not rain all day. There will be plenty of dry time mixed in for most of us both Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the middle to upper 90s Thursday and lower 90s Friday.

A bit of a forecast update regarding Thursday’s storms is the addition of potential severe weather. There is a level 2-of-4 risk for severe thunderstorms capable of damaging wind gusts, torrential rain and plenty of lightning Thursday afternoon thru Thursday night.

A risk of some severe thunderstorms exists Thursday afternoon and evening.
A risk of some severe thunderstorms exists Thursday afternoon and evening.(WSFA 12 News)

Some positive news then is that the weekend’s rain chances are continuing to look pretty low -- just like this past weekend. Only a 20% chance of rain exists both afternoons with more lower to middle 90s.

While heat and humidity are commonplace in Alabama during the summer, this week’s humidity will be a tad above what’s considered “typical.” Therefore it will feel like it’s in the lower 100s each afternoon.

It will feel like it's at or above 100 degrees each afternoon this week.
It will feel like it's at or above 100 degrees each afternoon this week.(WSFA 12 News)

The mugginess will also keep overnight lows up a bit. Most nights will be spent near or above 75 degrees. That provides little relief from the heat at night.

No signs of a significant change to the forecast exist in the long-range models at this point as we roll into next week. The mid-90s continue, as do the chances for daily showers and storms.

