Waffle House opens in Pike Road

Pike Road residents have a new place to dine as Waffle House officially opened its doors.
Pike Road residents have a new place to dine as Waffle House officially opened its doors.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Pike Road residents have a new place to dine as Waffle House officially opened its doors Tuesday.

A ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday. The restaurant is located in front of the Public grocery store and new shopping center development near Town Hall.

It is currently open from 7a.m.-3 p.m. Management hopes to be open 24 hours within two to three weeks.

It was our pleasure and privilege to welcome Barb, Tom, and the local Waffle House team with a ribbon cutting at their...

Posted by Town of Pike Road, Alabama on Tuesday, July 19, 2022

This location marks one of 10 in the Montgomery County area.

