Waffle House opens in Pike Road

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Pike Road residents have a new place to dine as Waffle House officially opened its doors Tuesday.

A ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday. The restaurant is located in front of the Public grocery store and new shopping center development near Town Hall.

It is currently open from 7a.m.-3 p.m. Management hopes to be open 24 hours within two to three weeks.

It was our pleasure and privilege to welcome Barb, Tom, and the local Waffle House team with a ribbon cutting at their... Posted by Town of Pike Road, Alabama on Tuesday, July 19, 2022

This location marks one of 10 in the Montgomery County area.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.