2022 hotter than normal with average hottest stretch yet to come

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Through July 18th Montgomery -- and all of Alabama -- is running warmer than normal. Both daytime highs and overnight lows are above normal for the year so far.

Central Alabama specifically is running 1-3° above normal when looking at high temperatures. Low temperatures across the region are 0-2° above normal for 2022 so far.

Most of Central Alabama is running two to three degrees above normal when looking at high temperatures so far this year. (MRCC)

It’s not record-breaking or chart-topping warmth, but 2022 isn’t too far from the top. Yearly data for Montgomery goes back to 1948.

When looking at daily records, Montgomery has broken seven daily record highs. The city has also recorded four daily record warm low temperatures this year. These are simply testaments to the overall warm pattern that has been dominating 2022 to date.

We are running above normal with respect to 90-degree and 100-degree days so far in 2022. (WSFA 12 News)

Montgomery’s average temperature for the year has been influenced quite a bit by the plentiful days spent in the 90s and 100s. There have been 57 days at or above 90 degrees, 24 of which were at or above 95 degrees and five of which eclipsed the 100-degree mark.

The hottest temperature recorded in Montgomery so far this year is 104 degrees. That is only a few degrees from the all-time hottest temperature recorded in Alabama’s capital city of 107°.

What may be the most interesting tidbit regarding 2022′s warmth is the fact that the hottest part of the year, on average, has not even begun yet.

Yep. You read that right.

The average hottest stretch of a given year is July 22 thru August 5. (WSFA 12 News)

On average, the hottest stretch of a given year is July 22nd to August 5th. That 15-day stretch features average highs at or above 94 degrees and average lows above 72 degrees. That doesn’t mean every single day during that stretch will feature those exact temperatures, but history tells us that period is most often our hottest.

When do our temperatures typically start to go down? I’m glad you asked!

The average high temp on August 1st is 94.2°. By mid-August that number is 93.8°, and by the first day of September it’s 92.2°. Finally by mid-September the typical high temperature falls below 90. By October 1st it’s just above 85 degrees!

Average low temperatures start falling a little sooner. By the last day of August the average overnight low dips below 70 degrees for the first time since June 19th. From there it just gets more and more comfortable!

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.