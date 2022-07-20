Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

2nd theft in 2 days at Destin store leads to 2 Alabama arrests

The Montgomery duo was caught on surveillance video putting items of perfume down their pants.
Surveillance video showed the pair putting items of perfume down their pants.
Surveillance video showed the pair putting items of perfume down their pants.(WTVY | MGN | Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - 2 individuals from Alabama were arrested by deputies in Okaloosa County, Florida, in what has been a tumultuous 2 days for a Destin cosmetics store.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Monday of a theft in progress at Ulta on Emerald Coast Parkway. The store had been victim to the exact same crime just 1 day before on Sunday, July 17, with 3 Georgia individuals arrested after they stole thousands of dollars in items and ran from deputies.

Latisha Scott - Petty Theft over $300
Latisha Scott - Petty Theft over $300(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)

The July 18 call that saw law enforcement return to the location resulted in the arrests of Dontavious Wychoff, 29, and Latisha Scott, 41, both of Montgomery. Surveillance video showed the pair putting items of perfume down their pants.

Dontavious Wychoff - Petty Theft over $300
Dontavious Wychoff - Petty Theft over $300(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)

Both individuals were charged with petty theft over $300. Wychoff’s charge rose to a felony due to previous convictions of shoplifting and theft of property in Alabama, felony theft in Louisiana, and shoplifting in Georgia.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson confirmed the death of a wanted man, Adrian Collins.
Macon County sheriff: Man wanted in wife’s murder found dead
The Alabama Democratic Party has unanimously withdrawn its nominee, Sebrina Martin, for a...
Party pulls nominee in Montgomery family court judge race
Montgomery police are looking for this suspect who is wanted in connection to a June 9...
Montgomery strong-arm robbery suspect sought
Michael Brashon Derico, 31, is charged with second-degree arson following the July 10 blaze at...
Man charged with setting mother’s Montgomery home on fire
Court records show James Michael Barrett, 52, and Edward Norman, 60, are each charged with the...
2 arrested after missing woman’s body found in Prattville storage unit, records say

Latest News

Breaking down Alabama's summer heat
Breaking down Alabama's summer heat
Sun
2022 hotter than normal with average hottest stretch yet to come
The Montgomery Police Department
Juvenile injured in Montgomery shooting Wednesday
Premier Tech has announced a $32 million expansion and investment into a new facility in...
$32M investment, expansion announced for Montgomery facility