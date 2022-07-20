$32M investment, expansion announced for Montgomery facility

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Premier Tech has announced a $32 million expansion and investment into a new facility in Montgomery.

Premier Tech specializes in designing and manufacturing innovative end-of-line packaging and palletizing solutions for manufacturing facilities.

Montgomery leaders announced Wednesday that construction is underway for a new 100,000-square-foot facility. Once open, the facility will employ about 180 people.

“We are proud to welcome Premier Tech to its newest facility in Montgomery County. Its investment showcases that Montgomery is on the world stage for innovation and technology,” said County Commission Chair Doug Singleton.

According to its website, Premier Tech is active in many market sectors including horticulture, agriculture and home and garden, automation and efficiency enhancement of manufacturing facilities and water management, treatment, and recycling.

The facility is expected to open sometime in 2023.

