Disability Pride Month celebrates Americans with disabilities, their identities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - July is Disability Pride Month which marks the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) signed into law in 1990.

ADA makes it illegal to discriminate against people with disabilities.

“Many years ago, you know, the terminology in regards to disability was somewhat degrading, so to speak. So the Americans with Disabilities Act has really brought change and among, among the terminology, how we see people living with disability, just including people with disabilities in our everyday living,” said Darryle Powell, Executive Director for the Alabama Council on Developmental Disabilities.

Roughly one in four adults in America is living with a disability. Powell explains every one of them deserves a seat at the table.

“All people, regardless of the disability deserves an opportunity,” said Powell. “If you don’t have an opportunity to sit at the table, you can’t, you know, you can’t partake in what’s what’s given or what’s there on tape. So just having that equal opportunity just to be among other people.”

The workplace is an important arena to make sure everyone is included.

“This is a big issue, not only in our area, but all over the world, just employing people with disabilities, Powell explained. “I encourage employees to get to know individuals with disabilities to listen to them, just include them in their everyday work. Because, you know, a person that lives with a disability can be very dedicated into task completion, you know, and there’s a thing called inclusive employment, and, you know, just kind of getting putting people in the place to do the best job that they possibly can do.”

Outside of the workplace, we can all create a culture that’s more inclusive of those with disabilities.

“Be there for people who live with disabilities, listen to people with disabilities. So often, you know, people who are living with disability are overlooked. So not to overlook, you just involve people with disabilities in our everyday living. Because people are people, people want to be involved. People want to be engaged, people want to be loved. So just seeing people for who they are,” Powell said.

