Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Geneva soccer complex officially under construction

Two soccer fields will sit on 10 acres of land, along with a concession stand and restrooms.
Two soccer fields will sit on 10 acres of land, along with a concession stand and restrooms.(WTVY)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A big day for the City of Geneva as a four year planning project finally begins. On Wednesday, they took the first steps by breaking ground on the soccer complex that will be at the recreation park.

Two soccer fields will sit on 10 acres of land, along with a concession stand and restrooms.

“All the kids in this town, they are so excited,” David Hayes, Mayor of Geneva, said.

Mayor Hayes said this day has been a long time coming. The prior administration under former Mayor Frankie Lindsey originated this project. Mayor Hayes said it is an exciting time to see it come to fruition with land being cleared.

“It’s just beginning,” Mayor Hayes said. “This is one of the first groundbreakings that we are going to have out of many, and good things are coming to this town like we promised and this is great step forward for our children.”

This soon to be soccer complex is possible through grants from ADECA and donations. The cost is about 1.5 million dollars. Mayor Hayes said they are going to try to keep the cost down, by doing labor in house and onsite work themselves.

“It’s going to be a lot of moving parts to it, but it’s all coming together,” Mayor Hayes said.

The city is moving fast with this project now that the dirt has been moved. A completion date of December is expected.

The next steps include starting concrete work, plumbing and electrical work over the next few weeks.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson confirmed the death of a wanted man, Adrian Collins.
Macon County sheriff: Man wanted in wife’s murder found dead
The Alabama Democratic Party has unanimously withdrawn its nominee, Sebrina Martin, for a...
Party pulls nominee in Montgomery family court judge race
Montgomery police are looking for this suspect who is wanted in connection to a June 9...
Montgomery strong-arm robbery suspect sought
Michael Brashon Derico, 31, is charged with second-degree arson following the July 10 blaze at...
Man charged with setting mother’s Montgomery home on fire
Court records show James Michael Barrett, 52, and Edward Norman, 60, are each charged with the...
2 arrested after missing woman’s body found in Prattville storage unit, records say

Latest News

Montgomery native and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt is coming home to give...
Bengals cornerback hosting backpack drive in Montgomery Tuesday
Auburn University unveils 82 million-year-old dinosaur egg to public
Auburn University’s Museum of Natural History is now accepting tours
.
Brantley kettle corn business is poppin’
Longtime WSFA 12 News Director Scott Duff during a Hawaiian-themed party to celebrate 16 years....
Longtime WSFA 12 news director leaving for Hawaii
After decades of raising chickens the Dewrell in Brantley is poppin' up something new. They...
Brantley kettle corn business is poppin’