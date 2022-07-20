Georgia, other SEC East contenders take over SEC Media Days

ATLANTA, Geo. (WTVY) - Wednesday, the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs took over SEC Media Days.

Kirby Smart and company with their eyes set on staying a top the college football world.

Some things already different for the Dawgs. After leading Georgia to its first national title in over four decades, quarterback Stetson Bennett decided it was time for an upgrade to his cell phone.

I had to get rid of the flip phone about a week after,” said Bennett. “It was brutal trying to T-9 it up. My contacts wouldn’t swap over because they weren’t compatible or something like that. I had like 500 text messages and I had to just be like ‘Thanks. Thanks. Thanks.’ I couldn’t deal with that so I had to get rid of it.”

His mobile device, not the only thing that’s been upgraded. Bennett’s put in the work with his teammates to have a better feel for them on the field.

“Just the reps with the guys,” said Bennett. “Getting to know when they are going to break. What they are thinking on specific plays against different routes as far as a confidence thing, I think it’s just confidence in I know more what they are doing. Those reps increase our confidence in each other.”

Head coach Kirby Smart saying he’s confident in his team this season especially with Stetson returning, but does want to see his quarterback take another step this season.

“He can be a better leader. He can make more plays with his feet,” said Smart. “I think when you put someone in the role as the quarterback and they are the starter, they immediately get some credibility. He didn’t have that credibility this time last year. He had not been put in that role. He’s earned that role. He’s earned the right to start. He’s embraced it. He takes that responsibility head on.”

Staying in the SEC East, a contender once again this year, the Kentucky Wildcats. Mark Stoops has built the Cats into a winner. Kentucky has won seven or more games in five of the last six seasons.

The Wildcats will be without one of their top assistant coaches this year. Jon Sumrall leaving Big Blue Nation to take the head coaching job at Troy. Stoops knows how much they will miss him on the sidelines and says Troy made the best hire in bringing in Sumrall.

“You’re getting a homerun with Jon Sumrall. You’re getting the whole package,” said Stoops. “He’s a very dynamic guy. It’s a big loss for us, but I’m so happy for him and Jenny. He’s high energy and he’ll work at it. You have to invest. Bottom line, invest. You invest yourself. You invest your time. It’s just a commitment. They feel that and Jon will do that.”

“He was kind of the heart and soul of the defense,” said senior linebacker DeAndre Square. “He was the energy guy. He liked to say if you need energy, come to me. I think Troy is getting a great leader. He helped a lot of us young men turn into grown men. I feel like Troy is getting a great guy in Jon Sumrall.

SEC Media Days will wrap up on Thursday with the Auburn Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, and Texas A&M Aggies.

