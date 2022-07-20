Hotter temps today, strong storms tomorrow

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Most locations will see a dry and toasty Wednesday in the middle and upper 90s before showers and storms return for the end of the workweek.

Storms are likely Thursday afternoon. (WSFA 12 News)

It will not rain all day and nobody is guaranteed rain Thursday or Friday, but the overall chance of getting wet between both days is definitely high. There will be dry time mixed in for most of us with high temperatures in the middle 90s Thursday and upper 80s Friday.

The storms that push through Thursday afternoon and early evening could be strong to severe. Most of us are in a level 1-of-4 or level 2-of-4 risk of severe weather per the Storm Prediction Center. The main threats are strong to damaging wind gusts upwards of 60 mph, small hail, torrential rain rates, and vivid lightning.

Strong to severe storms are possible Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

Friday will likely be free of any severe weather, but the coverage of rain will be pretty high around 60%.

Some positive news is that the weekend’s rain chances are looking pretty low -- just like this past weekend. Only a 20% to 30% chance of rain at best exists both afternoons with lower to middle 90s.

Partly cloudy skies with just a few isolated pop-ups this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Each afternoon will feel like it’s in the lower 100s when the tropical humidity levels are factored in. And to account for potential heat indices approaching 105 degrees today and tomorrow, a Heat Advisory has been issued for many counties in Central Alabama.

The mugginess will also keep overnight lows up a bit. Most nights will be spent near or just above 75 degrees. That provides little in the way of relief from the heat during the coolest part of the day.

Brutal heat today and tomorrow. (WSFA 12 News)

Isolated to scattered rain and thunderstorms return to the forecast next week with high temperatures mainly in the middle 90s depending on rain and cloud cover.

