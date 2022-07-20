Juvenile injured in Montgomery shooting Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile is recovering after a shooting in Montgomery Wednesday.

According to Montgomery police, officers were called around 11:15 a.m. to the 2200 block of Upper Wetumpka Road after a report of a shooting.

Google maps show this area is not far from Morningview Elementary School.

When officers arrived at the scene, MPD says a juvenile female victim was found to have non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No other information connected to this shooting has been released.

