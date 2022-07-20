Montgomery aims to improve Maxwell Boulevard ahead of whitewater park

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Maxwell Boulevard largely services drivers headed to Maxwell Air Force Base, but with a new whitewater rafting course set to open just down the road, increased traffic is a new concern.

“We got to protect Maxwell any way we can,” said City Council President Charles Jinright, who represents District 9. “And Maxwell is fearful that the traffic is going to be so heavy in that area, they won’t be able to get in and out of the base.”

It is a potential problem the City Council is looking to avoid.

#NEW Montgomery leaders move to adopt an effort to modify Maxwell Boulevard, specifically adding turn lanes and traffic signals.🚦



It’s the same road the city’s whitewater rafting park will be located. @wsfa12news pic.twitter.com/BUvuJp2GR9 — Brady Talbert (@BradyTalbert) July 19, 2022

In a unanimous vote at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, council members gave the green light for the mayor to work with the Alabama Department of Transportation to find a solution.

With the whitewater project expected bring in around 300,000 visitors every year, the city wants to add new turn lanes and traffic signals to cut down on congestion.

“It is a big situation, and we need to make sure that Maxwell is happy,” Jinright said.

The city will likely find the funding for this project through the state transportation department.

Some estimates put the park’s yearly economic impact at $40 million. Jinright said only time will tell.

“It’s got a great opportunity. It’s a good looking property. It’s going to be an asset to Montgomery,” he said.

The council said the city now has ownership of the nearby Salvation Army building. That property will be incorporated into the whitewater project, and the Salvation Army will move to a new location.

The whitewater rafting park is projected to be complete around May 2023.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.