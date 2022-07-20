Advertise
Opelika police investigating two shooting incidents, 1 person injured

(WSAW)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating two shooting incidents that left one person injured.

On July 20, officers responded to a call in reference to discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. The incident happened at approximately 5:30 a.m. in the 300 Block of Wittel Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim with a non-life threatening injury who was transported to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment.

Officers also responded to a call in reference to discharging a firearm on 5th Street around the same time.

Detectives are investigating to see if the two incidents are connected.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

