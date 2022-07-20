Advertise
Park your motorcycle: Company says handlebar bolt can break

Over 9,300 of three-wheeled Rykers have been recalled because a handlebar bolt can break,...
Over 9,300 of three-wheeled Rykers have been recalled because a handlebar bolt can break, causing loss of steering and raising the risk of a crash.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — The company that makes Can-Am Ryker motorcycles is warning people not to ride some of them because a handlebar bolt can break, causing loss of steering and raising the risk of a crash.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out a statement about the warning on Wednesday for certain 2022 motorcycles made by Bombardier Recreational Products.

The company is recalling over 9,300 of the three-wheeled Rykers. In documents filed with the agency,

Bombardier reported that it had two reports of stem bolts that broke while the cycles were being ridden.

The company is recommending that the motorcycles be parked until repairs are made.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

