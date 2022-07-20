Repairs to I-85 SB bridge near Shorter to cause lane closures

SHORTER, Ala. (WSFA) - Starting Wednesday, the Alabama Department of Transportation will repair a bridge on Interstate 85 southbound near Shorter.

According to ALDOT, the right lane south of the Shorter exit will be closed during the repair. The lane will remain closed until repairs are completed, around noon Friday.

ALDOT crews noticed on Tuesday that a section of the bridge needed repairs and made temporary repairs at that time. Crews will now focus on permanently repairing the bridge.

ALDOT says drivers should expect delays and be mindful of people and equipment in the work zone.

