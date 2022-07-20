Advertise
Repairs to I-85 SB bridge near Shorter to cause lane closures

Starting Wednesday, the Alabama Department of Transportation will repair a bridge on Interstate 85 southbound near Shorter.
Starting Wednesday, the Alabama Department of Transportation will repair a bridge on Interstate 85 southbound near Shorter.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHORTER, Ala. (WSFA) - Starting Wednesday, the Alabama Department of Transportation will repair a bridge on Interstate 85 southbound near Shorter.

According to ALDOT, the right lane south of the Shorter exit will be closed during the repair. The lane will remain closed until repairs are completed, around noon Friday.

ALDOT crews noticed on Tuesday that a section of the bridge needed repairs and made temporary repairs at that time. Crews will now focus on permanently repairing the bridge.

ALDOT says drivers should expect delays and be mindful of people and equipment in the work zone.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

