Several passengers injured during turbulence; plane diverted to BHM/Shuttlesworth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several plane passengers were injured during turbulence in a flight bound for Nashville, according to Birmingham Fire Rescue Service Captain Orlando Reynolds.

The American Airlines flight from Tampa was diverted to Birmingham Shuttlesworth Airport after it hit severe turbulence over the Pensacola area, according to Birmingham Airport officials.

BFRS confirmed they were on the scene at the Birmingham Airport.

A total of 56 passengers were on the plane, 10 passengers were evaluated and at least seven were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, according to BFRS.

Here is the statement from American Airlines:

American Eagle flight 3609 with service from Tampa, Florida (TPA) to Nashville, Tennessee (BNA) diverted to Birmingham, Alabama (BHM) after encountering unexpected turbulence. The Embraer E175 landed without incident at 3:17 p.m. CT and safely taxied to the gate. Two flight attendants and six passengers were transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Additional information from AA:

52 customers, 2 pilots and 2 flight attendants

