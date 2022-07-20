Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Wetumpka moves forward to establish youth baseball, softball league

The city of Wetumpka is moving in the direction of establishing a recreational youth baseball...
The city of Wetumpka is moving in the direction of establishing a recreational youth baseball and softball league.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Wetumpka is moving in the direction of establishing a recreational youth baseball and softball league.

According to a Facebook post by the city, the city council has directed the mayor’s office and the parks and recreation department to establish and develop the league.

The Wetumpka City Council has officially directed the Mayor and the Parks and Recreation Department to establish and...

Posted by City of Wetumpka, AL Government on Wednesday, July 20, 2022

The post says the city has a “clear vision and large goals” for creating parks and recreational programs for the community. The city also says it wants to make programs that are accessible to all of Wetumpka’s youth.

Fall recreational baseball and softball will begin in 2022. More information on registration dates and schedules will be provided closer to time.

In April, the city and a youth baseball league were at odds over the use of the city’s facilities. The two reached an agreement, opening the fields for play but not before a social media firestorm from parents and city leaders.

It is unclear if the move to a city league and the issue from April are connected.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson confirmed the death of a wanted man, Adrian Collins.
Macon County sheriff: Man wanted in wife’s murder found dead
The Alabama Democratic Party has unanimously withdrawn its nominee, Sebrina Martin, for a...
Party pulls nominee in Montgomery family court judge race
Montgomery police are looking for this suspect who is wanted in connection to a June 9...
Montgomery strong-arm robbery suspect sought
Michael Brashon Derico, 31, is charged with second-degree arson following the July 10 blaze at...
Man charged with setting mother’s Montgomery home on fire
Court records show James Michael Barrett, 52, and Edward Norman, 60, are each charged with the...
2 arrested after missing woman’s body found in Prattville storage unit, records say

Latest News

Hot and humid today, but very little rain... we're looking ahead to storms returning for many...
Hot and humid today, but very little rain... we're looking ahead to storms returning for many soon!
Monkeypox
ADPH: 4 cases of monkeypox in Alabama; 2 are probable
Move Montgomery to host Color Run/Walk
Move Montgomery to host Color Run/Walk
Opelika police investigating two shooting incidents, 1 person injured