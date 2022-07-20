Wetumpka moves forward to establish youth baseball, softball league

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Wetumpka is moving in the direction of establishing a recreational youth baseball and softball league.

According to a Facebook post by the city, the city council has directed the mayor’s office and the parks and recreation department to establish and develop the league.

The Wetumpka City Council has officially directed the Mayor and the Parks and Recreation Department to establish and... Posted by City of Wetumpka, AL Government on Wednesday, July 20, 2022

The post says the city has a “clear vision and large goals” for creating parks and recreational programs for the community. The city also says it wants to make programs that are accessible to all of Wetumpka’s youth.

Fall recreational baseball and softball will begin in 2022. More information on registration dates and schedules will be provided closer to time.

In April, the city and a youth baseball league were at odds over the use of the city’s facilities. The two reached an agreement, opening the fields for play but not before a social media firestorm from parents and city leaders.

It is unclear if the move to a city league and the issue from April are connected.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.