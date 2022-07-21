Alabama sheriff adds horse to stable of patrol units

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - While some law enforcement agencies are looking to add powerful new SUVs to their vehicle fleet, one Alabama sheriff is focused on something that’s just one horse power, quite literally.

Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson has confirmed his office is adding horses to their stable of patrol units.

Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson sits on a horse that has been added to the department. It will be used in events such as search and rescue operations. (Source: Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee)

People in the area will soon see officers on horseback, with Brunson noting it’s another form of protection that will better serve citizens.

“Horseback patrol will be an asset in every way as we serve and protect the citizens of Macon County,” he explained.

Deputies on four legs will help with search and rescues, along with crowd control, according to county EMA Director Frank Lee.

The sheriff office has not yet provided any details on when residents will start to see the horseback unit in their community.

