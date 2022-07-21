Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Auburn’s day at media days saw Bryan Harsin make a stand

Harsin came out strong at SEC Media Days in Atlanta.
Harsin came out strong at SEC Media Days in Atlanta.(WBRC)
By Lynden Blake
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WBRC) - “Second time here, excited to be here,” Auburn coach, Bryan Harsin, said. “I know some of you out there looking at me didn’t expect me to be here.”

Harsin came out strong at SEC Media Days in Atlanta.

After a turbulent off season, Harsin addressed the February investigation at the top of his press conference and said that would be the only time he would speak on it.

The one thing to come out of that investigation that Harsin called an attack on him and his family he said, was the team is stronger.

Harsin said the negativity is gone.

The players have bought in.

Derick Hall echoed his coach saying the team is showing up on time, and they’re getting it done in the classroom.

“They’ve decided this is who we are going to be, when they decided that it became a player driven team,” Harsin said. “And now as coaches, just give them a good plan, don’t spoil the talent and let those guys go out there and prepare themselves for when we step in that arena and get a chance to play.”

Some of the things the team did off the field to strengthen that team chemistry: paint ball!

Harsin he brought in a military group to speak and workout with the team as a group.

Harsin led Auburn to a victory in Baton Rouge for the first time in decades before ending the season on a losing streak.

But like a lot of stuff from last year, coach wants to move on.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video showed the pair putting items of perfume down their pants.
2nd theft in 2 days at Destin store leads to 2 Alabama arrests
Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson confirmed the death of a wanted man, Adrian Collins.
Macon County sheriff: Man wanted in wife’s murder found dead
The Montgomery Police Department
Juvenile injured in Montgomery shooting Wednesday
John Andrew Bazor Jr.
Mobile man charged with threatening to assassinate president
Monkeypox
ADPH: 4 cases of monkeypox in Alabama; 2 are probable

Latest News

Under Chanda Rigby's leadership, officials said the Trojans have made an impact on the Troy and...
Troy women’s basketball coach earns lifetime achievement award
Bryan Harsin at Media Days
Bryan Harsin’s quarterback checklist
Jimbo Fisher calls Nick Saban his brother after off-season spat
Jimbo Fisher calls Nick Saban his brother after off-season spat
Auburn football players took up for head coach Bryan Harsin after the offseason drama...
Auburn players defend Harsin at SEC Media Days