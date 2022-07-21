Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

B’ham Zoo: Tranquilizers weren’t an option in lion attack

We’re On Your Side asking Birmingham Zoo leaders how the situation was handled and whether they...
We’re On Your Side asking Birmingham Zoo leaders how the situation was handled and whether they could have done anything else to prevent it.(WBRC)
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re getting new insight into the lion that attacked and killed a lion at the Birmingham Zoo.

We’re On Your Side asking Birmingham Zoo leaders how the situation was handled and whether they could have done anything else to prevent it.

The African lioness, Akili, was fatally injured during introductions to a male lion, Josh. Zoo staff moved quickly to get the two lions separated. The veterinarians came down, but Akili did not survive her injuries, according to Hollie Colahan, the zoo’s deputy director.

We asked Colahan why they didn’t use tranquilizers. She says there’s a misconception among the public that tranquilizers work instantly. She says it’s a slow process. Colahan tells us they never want to dart animals if they are with another animal because they can become even more compromised.

Colahan says animal introductions are always risky because wild animals can be unpredictable, and staff can’t control their interactions.

“Had we tried to dart both of them, one would have been difficult in terms of how they were moving around but they could have sort of gone to sleep at different paces and if one was still awake and the other asleep then they are very vulnerable so unfortunately it’s not a tool that we can use in this situation,” Colahan said.

Zoo leaders feel like they’ve lost a family member with the tragic death of Akili, who has been at the zoo since 2007. She gave birth to five cubs in captivity in 2011. She’s well known and loved by a lot of people.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video showed the pair putting items of perfume down their pants.
2nd theft in 2 days at Destin store leads to 2 Alabama arrests
Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson confirmed the death of a wanted man, Adrian Collins.
Macon County sheriff: Man wanted in wife’s murder found dead
The Montgomery Police Department
Juvenile injured in Montgomery shooting Wednesday
John Andrew Bazor Jr.
Mobile man charged with threatening to assassinate president
Monkeypox
ADPH: 4 cases of monkeypox in Alabama; 2 are probable

Latest News

A business fire in downtown Opelika Thursday morning is under investigation.
Downtown Opelika business fire under investigation
In height of wildfire season, Alabamians urged to use fire safety
In height of wildfire season, Alabamians urged to use fire safety
Wildfire season in Alabama
Wildfire season in Alabama
Pictured is the proposed new entertainment district which will include businesses at Cottage...
Business owners call for entertainment district to be redrawn
Wildfire season usually peaks between June and August. Halfway through July, Alabama has...
In height of wildfire season, Alabamians urged to use fire safety