Bryan Harsin’s quarterback checklist

Bryan Harsin at Media Days
Bryan Harsin at Media Days(WBRC)
By Lynden Blake
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin said there is a good battle at quarterback on the “Plains.”

With Bo Nix’s departure, the Tigers will look to T.J. Finley, and new Tigers Zach Calzada and Hoover’s Robby Ashford to take the snaps.

Right now, Harsin is letting the guys compete. He said Thursday at SEC Media Days he doesn’t want to rush the decision. He’s looking for a QB who is tough, prepares well, makes good decisions and is accurate.

And Harsin said he’s open to playing multiple QBs.

“One of the things I really believe about football is if you deserve to play you we’re going to find you a role and that can also include the quarterback,” Harsin said. “If you have a guy who deserves to play, there will be an opportunity for him.”

Jimbo Fisher able to give Auburn fans a little scouting report on Calzada, the former Aggies quarterback.

Fisher said he has tremendous arm strength and toughness, which Harsin just said is his number one QB trait.

“I love Zach, I think as a person very smart, very intelligent, great human being and I think Auburn has a great football player,” Fisher said.

Auburn and Texas A&M meet inside Jordan Hare this year November 12. We’ll continue to follow the QB battle for the Tigers through fall camp.

