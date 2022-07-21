Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Crumbl Cookies, CAVA Mediterranean to open first Montgomery stores

(KFYR-TV)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two new businesses will soon open their first locations in the Montgomery area.

Crumbl Cookies and CAVA Mediterranean will be adding new tastes to the Zelda Place shopping center, according to officials with Aronov Realty.

Known for its weekly rotating menu and open kitchen, Crumbl Cookies allows customers to see cookies being mixed, baked and prepared.

CAVA Mediterranean is described as a build-your-own bowl concept. It will replace Zoës Kitchen, which the company bought out in 2018.

“We are thrilled to partner with CAVA and Crumbl on their openings in the Montgomery market,” stated Gary Jones, senior leasing representative with Aronov. “These are truly two of the country’s premier concepts and we are delighted they have chosen Montgomery and Zelda Place as their newest locations.”

Both businesses are expected to open in the fall.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video showed the pair putting items of perfume down their pants.
2nd theft in 2 days at Destin store leads to 2 Alabama arrests
Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson confirmed the death of a wanted man, Adrian Collins.
Macon County sheriff: Man wanted in wife’s murder found dead
The Montgomery Police Department
Juvenile injured in Montgomery shooting Wednesday
John Andrew Bazor Jr.
Mobile man charged with threatening to assassinate president
Monkeypox
ADPH: 4 cases of monkeypox in Alabama; 2 are probable

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’
Monkeypox vaccine.
Alabama receives first shipment of monkeypox vaccine
Auburn fans attend SEC Media Days in Atlanta
Auburn fans attend SEC Media Days in Atlanta
Alabama receives first shipment of monkeypox vaccine
Alabama receives first shipment of monkeypox vaccine