Crumbl Cookies, CAVA Mediterranean to open first Montgomery stores

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two new businesses will soon open their first locations in the Montgomery area.

Crumbl Cookies and CAVA Mediterranean will be adding new tastes to the Zelda Place shopping center, according to officials with Aronov Realty.

Known for its weekly rotating menu and open kitchen, Crumbl Cookies allows customers to see cookies being mixed, baked and prepared.

CAVA Mediterranean is described as a build-your-own bowl concept. It will replace Zoës Kitchen, which the company bought out in 2018.

“We are thrilled to partner with CAVA and Crumbl on their openings in the Montgomery market,” stated Gary Jones, senior leasing representative with Aronov. “These are truly two of the country’s premier concepts and we are delighted they have chosen Montgomery and Zelda Place as their newest locations.”

Both businesses are expected to open in the fall.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.