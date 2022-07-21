Advertise
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed in crash on way to his funeral

Authorities in New York said a volunteer firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend were killed hours before his funeral. (Source: WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY/Gray News) - Hours before a volunteer firefighter’s funeral in New York, his wife, aunt and a friend were killed in a crash.

WWNY reports Jayson Lowery, 29, volunteered for the Oxbow and Richville fire departments before he died suddenly from a brain condition.

He was laid to rest over the weekend when family members and a friend attending the services died in the crash.

Jayson Lowery’s uncle, Jim Henry, found the wreckage.

Jim Henry’s wife and daughter were in the vehicle. He said he could hear his 14-year-old daughter Joy screaming for help.

“There was a lot of adrenaline. I just automatically was trying to get people out,” Jim Henry said

He pulled his daughter out of the wreckage and said she is expected to survive.

However, Jim Henry’s wife, Jackie Henry, and her best friend, Lorraine Stevens, died at the hospital. His niece, Desiree Lowery, the wife of Jayson Lowery, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Don’t take life for granted. You never know when it’s gonna end,” Jim Henry said.

The group was on their way to attend Jayson Lowery’s funeral.

“I couldn’t believe this was happening. To have a brother fireman that we’re laying to rest and to respond to a call involving his wife and aunt. You can’t wrap your mind around it,” Richville Fire Chief Corie Farr said.

Jackie and Jim Henry have four daughters. Jayson and Desiree Lowery had three girls.

“We have to get the seven of them, the kids, to grieve together and to stick together, and everybody will get through this,” said Virginia Lennox, Jayson Lowery’s mother.

Authorities said the Lowery children would be placed in the care of their aunt, while the crash remains under investigation.

