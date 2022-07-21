First Alert: Strong to severe storms possible today

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rain and thunderstorms are returning to the forecast as the workweek comes to a close. Both today and tomorrow will bring scattered wet weather.

That doesn’t mean it will rain all day long, but the chance of seeing rain is certainly present over the next 36 hours.

Scattered thunderstorms capable of producing strong to damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and small hail are likely today. (WSFA 12 News)

Today’s storms will bring with them a chance of severe weather. Most of Central Alabama is in a level 2-of-4 risk per the Storm Prediction Center. The possible hazards include strong to damaging wind gusts, small hail, isolated flash flooding, and a bunch of lightning. Before any storms move in temperatures will soar into the middle to upper 90s with peak heat indices upwards of 105-110 degrees.

That has prompted another Heat Advisory for many counties across the region. Marengo County has been placed under an Excessive Heat Warning.

It will feel as hot as 105 to 110 degrees today. (WSFA 12 News)

Tomorrow’s showers and storms will be sub-severe. Highs tomorrow will stay around 90 degrees or so with additional cloud cover.

The weekend forecast continues to look drier and seasonably hot in the lower to middle 90s. Skies both Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy. A few pop-ups are possible, but most of the weekend is quiet.

Scattered showers and storms are a good bet today, tonight and tomorrow. (WSFA 12 News)

Next week won’t bring overwhelming rain chances, but at least isolated to even scattered rain and storms are in the forecast Monday thru Wednesday.

Temperatures will continue to be seasonably hot near the 95-degree mark. Heat indices will be in the lower 100s to as high as 105 degrees during the afternoon hours.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.