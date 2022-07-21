Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Former Lauderdale County escapee indicted on firearm charges in Indiana

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAFF) - A former Lauderdale County inmate who escaped custody for over ten days in April and May was indicted on firearm charges in Indiana on Thursday.

According to a U.S. Department of Justice release, a federal grand jury returned an indictment on July 21 charging Casey White with the following:

  • Felon in possession of a firearm
  • Fugitive in possession of a firearm

On April 29, the 38-year-old inmate escaped from the Lauderdale County jail with Correction Officer Vicky White. On May 9, White allegedly possessed five firearms in Evansville, Indiana. Those firearms included four handguns and an AR-15 rifle. The release states White was prohibited from possessing firearms because he was a fugitive and because of prior felony convictions.

White will make his initial appearance in court in Indiana at a later date. If convicted, the defendant faces up to ten years in federal prison on each count.

On July 12, Casey White was charged with the murder of Vicky White. The indictment says Casey White is responsible for Vicky White’s death because it happened during Casey White’s escape.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video showed the pair putting items of perfume down their pants.
2nd theft in 2 days at Destin store leads to 2 Alabama arrests
Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson confirmed the death of a wanted man, Adrian Collins.
Macon County sheriff: Man wanted in wife’s murder found dead
The Montgomery Police Department
Juvenile injured in Montgomery shooting Wednesday
John Andrew Bazor Jr.
Mobile man charged with threatening to assassinate president
Monkeypox
ADPH: 4 cases of monkeypox in Alabama; 2 are probable

Latest News

A downtown Opelika business has been destroyed following an overnight fire.
Overnight fire leaves downtown Opelika businesses a ‘total loss’
Overnight fire damages downtown Opelika businesses
Overnight fire damages downtown Opelika businesses
Appreciation lunch for first responders held in Montgomery
Appreciation lunch for first responders held in Montgomery
Korean immersion summer camp held in Pike Road
Korean immersion summer camp held in Pike Road
Law enforcement is investigating a deadly shooting that happened during an overnight Tuesday...
Police: Burglary suspect dead in struggle with Troy homeowner