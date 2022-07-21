Advertise
Montgomery Humane Society offering reduced adoption fees this weekend

You can bring home a furry friend and save money at the same time!
You can bring home a furry friend and save money at the same time!(Source: Montgomery Humane Society)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’re looking to bring home a furry friend and save money, the Montgomery Humane Society is offering reduced adoption fees this weekend.

It’s all apart of National Adoption Weekend. Friday through Sunday, you can adopt any feline for $10 and any canine for $25.

The Montgomery Humane Society is located at 150 John Overton Drive.

You can apply in advance on here.

