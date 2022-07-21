Montgomery Humane Society offering reduced adoption fees this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’re looking to bring home a furry friend and save money, the Montgomery Humane Society is offering reduced adoption fees this weekend.

It’s all apart of National Adoption Weekend. Friday through Sunday, you can adopt any feline for $10 and any canine for $25.

The Montgomery Humane Society is located at 150 John Overton Drive.

You can apply in advance on here.

