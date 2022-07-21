Advertise
Montgomery mayor, others put heat on gun makers during NYC summit

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed joined a mayoral summit this week on gun violence prevention and holding the gun industry accountable.
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed joined a mayoral summit this week on gun violence prevention and holding the gun industry accountable.(Source: City of Montgomery)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed joined a mayoral summit this week on gun violence prevention and holding the gun industry accountable.

The event was hosted by Mayors Against Illegal Guns Co-chair and New York City Mayor Eric Adams in partnership with the African American Mayors Association. Fifteen mayors from cities across the country joined together at Gracie Mansion in New York City as they shared strategies for combating gun violence in their communities, collaborate on initiative to hold the gun industry accountable and learn from each other.

“As state legislatures continue to pass permitless carry bills that will make gun violence worse, local leaders are committed to continue exploring every possible avenue to keep our communities safe,” said Mayor Reed, a member of Mayors Against Illegal Guns and second vice president of the African American Mayors Association. “This public health crisis is worsened by members of the gun industry who operate in the shadows and we’re gathering at this summit to share strategies on how to take the fight to those gun manufacturers and dealers.”

Reed and other mayors also shared new data on the manufactures of guns used in crimes in crimes while also calling on fellow mayors across the country to do the same.

Additionally, the mayors called on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to take key steps toward fulfilling the following measures:

•Giving cities the data and analysis needed to fully understand the flow of illegal guns and develop targeted interventions, and clarifying that the Tiahrt Amendment does not prevent cities from publicly releasing analysis of this important data;

•Strongly implementing the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA) and aggressively enforcing the new ghost gun rule

•Cracking down on rogue gun dealers by requiring high-risk dealers to implement anti-trafficking standards; issuing a new Demand Letter to those high-risk dealers requiring them to share more information with ATF, and dramatically increasing gun dealer inspections to shut down the gun dealers who are violating the law;

•Investigating the secondary commercial marketplaces that are the source of guns for gun traffickers, including online marketplaces and gun shows, and implementing a new regulation defining who is “engaged in the business” of selling firearms (a provision in BSCA) to clearly define the unlicensed sellers who are unlawfully selling firearms without a background check.

