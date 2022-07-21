Music, sports, dance events happening this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - To all music lovers, this is the last weekend to catch ASF’s Garden Glow Summer Music series. This Friday, it will be Jazz & Gospel. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m.

Are you more of a baseball fan? Well, head out to Riverwalk Stadium & watch the Montgomery Biscuits take on the Mississippi Braves. This weekend is “Gump Weekend”, and you can enjoy great giveaways, including bucket hats and jerseys, all weekend long. The MAX fireworks show will be on Saturday.

Maybe dancing is more of your style, if so, The Alabama Dance Theatre presents Stars on the Riverfront at Riverwalk Amphitheater. It will feature the classics, as well as modern and contemporary ballet styles. Food trucks will also be on site. This is always a beautiful show & a fun time. So, bring the whole family. Show time is at 7:30 p.m. WSFA 12 News Amanda Curran and Bethany Davis will MC the event on Sunday & Monday, respectively. It has our favorite price tag here on The Rundown, FREE!!

