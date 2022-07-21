Non-profit helps bring Alabama truck driver home after deadly accident in Kansas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alabama man, famous on social media for talking about his work as a truck driver, died in a semi truck accident in Kansas on July 13.

52-year-old Steven Raley was a truck driver from Alabaster and he was well known on TikTok where he would share what it was like out on the road. In his last video, he told his followers he wanted to make it home and one non-profit made sure that happened.

“It can be a very dangerous job,” Founder of Truckers Final Mile Robert Palm said. “Approximately 1500 to 2000 drivers will pass away out on the road.”

It’s been taken down now, but Raley had more than 200 thousand followers on his TikTok. He shared on the day he died that he was looking forward to coming home.

“They can be out on the road several weeks at a time,” Palm said. “Several months out a time. It is a lonely profession.”

Palm said his organization, Trucker’s Final Mile, helps drivers like Steven get back home to their families after an accident.

“He was involved in a crash in Kansas and we were able to do all the logistical work for the family,” Palm said. “There were two funeral homes involved, one at each end. We have paid out all the costs that are needed to bring him home to Birmingham. He’s home.”

Palm said getting a driver who lost their life out on the road back to their family can be expensive and difficult, but they were happy to help Steven’s family.

“They were most grateful for what we did to help them get Steven home,” Palm said.

Palm said Steven is set to be laid to rest later this week and to help other families and drivers who have lost their lives out on the road, click here.

