Police: Burglary suspect dead in struggle with Troy homeowner

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement is investigating a deadly shooting that happened during an overnight Tuesday burglary, according to the Troy Police Department.

The incident happened just before midnight in the 900 Block of Academy Street.

According to Chief Randall Barr, the victim said he when he arrived home, he was confronted by the armed suspect and a struggle took place.

Barr said that as the victim and suspect were struggling with each other, the unnamed suspect was shot once and died on the scene. The victim was not injured.

Additional details about the incident remain unclear, but Barr said the suspect was a 19-year-old Troy resident. The chief declined to release his name at this time.

The Troy Police Department and the Alabama Department of Forensic Science are still investigating this case.

