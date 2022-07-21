Advertise
Prattville shooting victim dies after weeks on life support

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police have opened their second homicide investigation of the year following the death of a victim shot last month.

Police say Tim’Corien Javarcea Motes was shot on June 14 in the 900 Block of Moore Drive. He has been on life support at Baptist South Hospital ever since.

Autauga County Coroner Buster Barber confirmed the victim died at the hospital Thursday.

A Prattville Police Department representative said they are investigating several people of interest, but no arrests have been made.

Prattville first homicide case of 2022 was on March 11 in the 100 block of Jones Street. A suspect has been charged with murder in that case.

