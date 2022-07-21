Summers in Alabama will be more like Mexico by 2100

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new report compiled by Climate Central looks into what summers in 247 U.S. cities could look like by the year 2100 based on future warming.

For the cities analyzed, average summer warming by 2100 is about 8°F.

By 2100 virtually every city in the U.S. will have a summer more typical of a city much farther south. (WSFA 12 News/Climate Central)

That means most cities looked into will have summers more like areas farther south -- much farther south in many instances.

“For many cities, 2100 summer temperatures will be more like conditions farther south—437 miles to the south on average,” according to Climate Central.

But it isn’t solely southward movement; there are 16 cities that will see summers more typical of locations in the Middle East and Egypt.

Birmingham summers will be more like northern Mexico by 2100. (Climate Central)

Montgomery was not analyzed, but nearby Alabama cities like Birmingham and Dothan were. By 2100, Birmingham’s summer weather will be more like Delicias, Mexico.

That is more than 5° latitude farther south!

Dothan, Alabama, is in the same boat. Summer conditions will be more like Reynosa, Mexico, by the year 2100 in the Wiregrass.

Chicago's summer will be more like Montgomery by 2100. (Climate Central)

Chicago, Illinois, may put the change between now and 2100 more into perspective. The summer season in northeast Illinois will be more typical of what we see here in Montgomery in the next 70-80 years.

That is a substantial change. Instead of average temperatures in the 80s, Chicago will see more 90s in June, July, August, and September.

The increase in heat across the U.S. will lead to longer and more dangerous heat waves for nearly every city. The result could be a substantial increase in heat-related illnesses, more stress on infrastructure and agricultural losses.

