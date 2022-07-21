Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Woman arrested after dog bites Hanceville Police Officer

Officials with the Hanceville Police Department say a woman has been arrested after her dog bit...
Officials with the Hanceville Police Department say a woman has been arrested after her dog bit a police officer on July 19.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Hanceville Police Department say a woman has been arrested after her dog bit a police officer on July 19.

Authorities say that officers were responding to a call near the 500 block of County Road 540 after neighbors say a Pitbull attacked and severely injured their dog, and also tried to attack them.

Police say the officers then tried to find the dog and its owner. They went to a resident and found Shannon Michelle Cooper with a Pitbull on the leash. When officers tried to speak with Cooper, the dog was taken off of the leash, and attacked one of the officers, biting it several times in the leg. this prompted the officer to shoot the dog once, killing it.

The officer was taken to the hospital and was treated for bites and other wounds. Since there was no proof of rabies vaccination for the dog, its remains were taken to a local veterinarian’s office to be tested.

Cooper was arrested and charged with Allowing Vicious Dog to Run at Large, Non-Control of a Dangerous Dog, Reckless Endangerment, and Third Degree Assault. She was taken to the Hanceville City Jail and is awaiting bond.

*Arrest made in dog biting officer case* *Video Released* Yesterday at approximately 19:00 hours, Hanceville Police...

Posted by Hanceville Police Department on Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video showed the pair putting items of perfume down their pants.
2nd theft in 2 days at Destin store leads to 2 Alabama arrests
Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson confirmed the death of a wanted man, Adrian Collins.
Macon County sheriff: Man wanted in wife’s murder found dead
The Montgomery Police Department
Juvenile injured in Montgomery shooting Wednesday
John Andrew Bazor Jr.
Mobile man charged with threatening to assassinate president
Monkeypox
ADPH: 4 cases of monkeypox in Alabama; 2 are probable

Latest News

A business fire in downtown Opelika Thursday morning is under investigation.
Downtown Opelika business fire under investigation
In height of wildfire season, Alabamians urged to use fire safety
In height of wildfire season, Alabamians urged to use fire safety
Wildfire season in Alabama
Wildfire season in Alabama
Pictured is the proposed new entertainment district which will include businesses at Cottage...
Business owners call for entertainment district to be redrawn
Wildfire season usually peaks between June and August. Halfway through July, Alabama has...
In height of wildfire season, Alabamians urged to use fire safety