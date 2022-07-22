Advertise
Fire rips through Pike Road home Thursday night

Pike Road Fire officials are investigating a house fire that happened in The Waters Thursday...
Pike Road Fire officials are investigating a house fire that happened in The Waters Thursday night.(Source: WSFA 12 News viewer)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Pike Road Fire officials are investigating a house fire that happened in The Waters Thursday night.

According to Pike Road Fire Capt. David Hughes, the blaze happened at a home at the intersection of Bright Spot Street and Boardwalk.

Photos showed large flames from the home’s windows and roof. Hughes could not confirm if the damage will result in a total loss, deferring to insurance adjusters, but could say it suffered “significant damage.” He said the adjuster or Fire Marshall will determine if the home is a total loss.

Pike Road Fire is still on scene of a house fire in The Waters. The fire is under control and we are in salvage and overhaul operations. Thanks to the staff from Waugh for the assistance. David Hughes, Captain

Posted by Pike Road Fire on Thursday, July 21, 2022

Hughes said no one was in the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Lightning is suspected as the cause of the blaze, according to Hughes, but an investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

