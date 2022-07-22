First look at what early fall may bring

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With there being over a week left in July it may seem silly to even discuss the weather early fall may bring to Alabama. That is even more true when you consider the volatility of Alabama’s weather.

However, it’s the job of the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) to issue temperature and precipitation outlooks each month for the following three months. Since it’s July, that means the hot-off-the-press outlook is for August, September and October.

Temperature outlook for August, September and October. (WSFA 12 News/Climate Prediction Center)

I want to preface these outlooks by saying they are not exact forecasts. They do not tell us high and low temperatures for a given day and they do not tell us which days will bring rain and storms. These 90-day outlooks are guides to help meteorologists and the general public alike understand what the overall pattern may be like over three month stretch.

For this particular outlook, the CPC has highlighted virtually the entire U.S. as being favored to experience above normal temperatures overall between August 1st and Halloween. That’s what the orange colors indicate on the map just above. All of Alabama is included in that, with confidence around 40-50% in above normal temperatures.

A few things to consider here:

This doesn’t mean every day will be above average; there will certainly be days below average

It doesn’t tell us if the overnight lows, afternoon highs or both will be above average

It doesn’t tell us how much above average it will be

What it does tell us is that the overall pattern will be more supportive of above average temperatures than below average temperatures. With the average high temperature in August being 93.6°, there is a solid chance more days will be above that than below it. September’s average high is 89.3° and October’s is just above 80°. There will probably be more days above those numbers in those months as well.

The rain outlook for August, September and October. (WSFA 12 News/Climate Prediction Center)

Precipitation is a little more uncertain here in Alabama. About half of the state is in the lowest category of “above normal precipitation favored,” the other half of the state is in the “equal chances” category.

That essentially means there are no strong enough signals that point toward either above normal or below normal precipitation for the northern half of Alabama. This shouldn’t come as a surprise for this time of year though. August, September and October is about as dry of a 90-day stretch as you’ll get in Central Alabama when looking at average rainfall by month. October is actually the driest month of the year in Montgomery by far. An average of only 2.87″ of rain falls in October, on average.

So I would expect rain totals pretty close to the numbers shown on the precipitation outlook map above. Those can be swayed quite a bit, as we know, by summertime downpours and tropical systems. It’s impossible to predict when and where daily downpours and tropical systems will develop, so this outlook doesn’t really incorporate either of those variables.

It looks at the overall pattern that will be around through October and not the tiny, pinpoint details like daily pop-up thunderstorms.

In short, use and digest these outlooks all you want. Just make sure you take them with a grain of salt and not gospel since daily forecasting is substantially different than looking at the bigger picture over a 90-degree period!

