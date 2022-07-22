Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Lightning strike causes fire at Talladega College

Fire at Talladega College library
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Lightning was blamed for a fire at the Talladega College library.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Thursday in the third floor bell tower.

Talladega Fire Rescue says a mutual aid request was sent out for Lincoln Fire Department for an additional aerial unit and East Providence Volunteer Fire Department to stage for manpower. Once crews arrived, an offensive attack was attempted, but crews could not gain access into the area of the fire. The aerial was then put into service along with Lincoln’s aerial device, and after approximately three hours on scene, the fire was extinguished.

The fire was contained to the bell house, though there was water damage on the upper levels of the building. The fire appears to have started from a lightning strike.

Firefighters tell us there was no major structural damage to the building.

There were no occupants in the building at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries to on scene personnel, according to Talladega Fire Rescue.

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video showed the pair putting items of perfume down their pants.
2nd theft in 2 days at Destin store leads to 2 Alabama arrests
Law enforcement is investigating a deadly shooting that happened during an overnight Tuesday...
Police: Burglary suspect dead in struggle with Troy homeowner
A downtown Opelika business has been destroyed following an overnight fire.
Overnight fire leaves downtown Opelika businesses a ‘total loss’
Prattville shooting victim dies after weeks on life support
(L-R) Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, Chief of Investigations John Hall, Chief of Operations...
Montgomery police chief announces restructuring

Latest News

Monkeypox vaccine delivered to Alabama Department of Public Health
Fire at Talladega College library
Fire at Talladega College library
Two children were killed when a tree fell on a Birmingham home during storms on Thursday, July...
2 babies killed after tree falls on home in Birmingham
Families paying lots of money for back-to-school shopping
Families paying lots of money for back-to-school shopping