Monkeypox vaccine delivered to Alabama Department of Public Health

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced it received the initial allocation of more than 200 doses of vaccine for monkeypox virus infection on July 21, 2022. ADPH leaders said additional doses are expected to be delivered soon.

To help prevent illness from the virus, ADPH will offer vaccine and monitor for early signs of illness in eligible people.

ADPH leaders said, “Due to the limited supply of vaccine at this time, post-exposure prophylaxis will only be made available to those who are known to have been exposed within the previous 14 days to a person with monkeypox, or to a person attending an event at a venue where monkeypox virus was known to have been transmitted.”

ADPH reports cases of monkeypox to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the case count is available on the CDC webpage at https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/response/2022/us-map.html.

As part of the investigative process, ADPH interviews the person with monkeypox, monitors contacts, and provides information regarding vaccine or treatment, as indicated.

For more information about monkeypox, visit the ADPH monkeypox webpage at https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/monkeypox/or the CDC monkeypox page at https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/.

