Montgomery police call 2 p.m. news conference

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has called a 2 p.m. news conference, but is providing few other details.

Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert is set to deliver what the department will only say is an “MPD Special Announcement.”

The news conference will take place at MPD’s Criminal Investigations Division, located on Congressman WL Dickenson Drive.

WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference live on this story, as well as on WSFA.com and WSFA+.

The announcement comes a day after Albert announced a restructuring of the police department. Albert announced new appointments to his leadership team including John Hall as his chief of investigations, Denise Barnes as his chief of operations and Zedrick Dean as his chief of staff.

