Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Scattered rain today, then a drier weekend

No severe risk with today’s storms
Less rain forecast this weekend
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are expected today. Some will be around this morning, but most of what falls today comes this afternoon into this evening. It won’t rain everywhere and it most definitely won’t rain all day long.

Scattered showers and storms are probable later today.
Scattered showers and storms are probable later today.(WSFA 12 News)

The overall chance of wet weather is running near the 60% mark based on the latest model guidance this morning. Temperatures will likely hold in the upper 80s to 90 for most. If you see more sun and less rain, lower 90s are very achievable.

The good news is we are not expecting anything like what we saw yesterday. There really isn’t a severe weather risk at all with today’s rain.

Isolated showers and storms are possible this weekend.
Isolated showers and storms are possible this weekend.(WSFA 12 News)

Drier weather moves in just in time for the weekend. Only isolated shower and storm coverage is expected Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances are running near 30%, but many see a mostly dry weekend for outdoor plans!

Afternoons will be spent in the lower 90s Saturday and mid-90s come Sunday -- about normal for late July in Central Alabama. The mugginess will result in feels like temperatures at or just above 100 degrees both afternoons.

After today the rain chances each day are more typical of summer.
After today the rain chances each day are more typical of summer.(WSFA 12 News)

More mid-90s are forecast next week with daily isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. The mugginess won’t be going anywhere, so heat indices will likely be between 100 and 105 degrees in most places across the WSFA 12 News viewing area. Heat Advisory criteria may be met on some days depending on how things end up going.

High temperatures come up just a bit next week.
High temperatures come up just a bit next week.(WSFA 12 News)

No concentrated or widespread rain events are forecast next week as of now, so look for a drier week than we have observed so far this week!

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video showed the pair putting items of perfume down their pants.
2nd theft in 2 days at Destin store leads to 2 Alabama arrests
Law enforcement is investigating a deadly shooting that happened during an overnight Tuesday...
Police: Burglary suspect dead in struggle with Troy homeowner
A downtown Opelika business has been destroyed following an overnight fire.
Overnight fire leaves downtown Opelika businesses a ‘total loss’
Prattville shooting victim dies after weeks on life support
(L-R) Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, Chief of Investigations John Hall, Chief of Operations...
Montgomery police chief announces restructuring

Latest News

Less rain forecast this weekend
Less rain forecast this weekend
Josh's Thursday night forecast
Josh's Thursday night forecast
Josh's Thursday evening forecast
Josh's Thursday evening forecast
Strong to severe storms are possible today with damaging wind gusts the main threat.
First Alert: Strong to severe storms possible today