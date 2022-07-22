Scattered rain today, then a drier weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are expected today. Some will be around this morning, but most of what falls today comes this afternoon into this evening. It won’t rain everywhere and it most definitely won’t rain all day long.

Scattered showers and storms are probable later today. (WSFA 12 News)

The overall chance of wet weather is running near the 60% mark based on the latest model guidance this morning. Temperatures will likely hold in the upper 80s to 90 for most. If you see more sun and less rain, lower 90s are very achievable.

The good news is we are not expecting anything like what we saw yesterday. There really isn’t a severe weather risk at all with today’s rain.

Isolated showers and storms are possible this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Drier weather moves in just in time for the weekend. Only isolated shower and storm coverage is expected Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances are running near 30%, but many see a mostly dry weekend for outdoor plans!

Afternoons will be spent in the lower 90s Saturday and mid-90s come Sunday -- about normal for late July in Central Alabama. The mugginess will result in feels like temperatures at or just above 100 degrees both afternoons.

After today the rain chances each day are more typical of summer. (WSFA 12 News)

More mid-90s are forecast next week with daily isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. The mugginess won’t be going anywhere, so heat indices will likely be between 100 and 105 degrees in most places across the WSFA 12 News viewing area. Heat Advisory criteria may be met on some days depending on how things end up going.

High temperatures come up just a bit next week. (WSFA 12 News)

No concentrated or widespread rain events are forecast next week as of now, so look for a drier week than we have observed so far this week!

