Teachers from 6 states in Alabama to train on ‘We Build It Better’ STEAM curriculum

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some teachers from Montgomery and surrounding counties joined other educators from around the country this week for training designed to help innovate their classrooms and insure student success.

Teachers from several Montgomery, Butler, Dallas, and Wilcox county schools took part in the professional development course for the “We Build It Better” STEAM curriculum, focusing on science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

The program lays a foundation for students to understand the process of developing a new product and equips them with the skills needed to design and create an innovative solution to a real-world industry-based challenge.

Teachers had diverse, hands-on training that ranged from building a model Airbus A320 aircraft to designing and constructing an electric vehicle, to 3D printing their first invention.

“This is my second year teaching the We Build It Better program,” said Gaylen Denson, a teacher at Martin Middle School in Dallas County who already has a year’s experience of teaching the curriculum. “It’s a great hands-on program that implements different types of learning which can be used in the workforce.”

This week’s training featured 36 middle school teachers from Alabama, California, Florida, Kansas, Mississippi and Wisconsin. The curriculum is spreading.

A total of 81 schools across five states taught the program last school year. That number is set to grow to 108 schools across eight states in the coming year.

Alabama schools taking part included Capitol Heights Middle School in Montgomery County, Greenville Middle School in Butler County, Martin and Keith middle schools in Dallas County and Camden School of Arts and Technology in Wilcox County.

The program was developed by Flight Works Alabama in partnership with Airbus, Amazon Web Services, the State of Alabama, Alabama Power Foundation, Snap-On Incorporated, and Mott MacDonald.

It aims to “weave 21st century work skills with higher-level thinking skills such as measurement, product design, tools, electric wiring, fiber optics, and coding to encourage students to design inventions of their own.”

