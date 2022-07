MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This weekend, the WSFA First Alert Weather Team is bringing a look inside hurricanes, from the strongest winds to the tallest storm surge.

We’ll show you the incredible damage these storms can do here in Alabama.

Catch “Tropical Triple Threat” on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on WSFA 12 News.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.