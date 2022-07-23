Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

1 dead in overnight Montgomery shooting

Police responded to the 3400 block of Mobile Highway around 12:40 a.m. in reference to someone...
Police responded to the 3400 block of Mobile Highway around 12:40 a.m. in reference to someone having been shot. On scene, police and fire medics found a man in life-threatening condition.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a deadly overnight shooting.

Police responded to the 3400 block of Mobile Highway around 12:40 a.m. in reference to someone having been shot.

Police and fire medics found a man in life-threatening condition, but the unnamed victim died on the scene.

No other details, including a possible suspect or motive, were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Montgomery drug suspect can be scene in this photo from security video slamming his vehicle...
Drug suspect arrested after ramming Montgomery police unit, fleeing, chief says
Pike Road Fire officials are investigating a house fire that happened in The Waters Thursday...
Fire rips through Pike Road home Thursday night
The Macon County Sheriff's Office has added a horse to its stable of law enforcement tools.
Alabama sheriff adds horse to stable of patrol units
Surveillance video showed the pair putting items of perfume down their pants.
2nd theft in 2 days at Destin store leads to 2 Alabama arrests
Two children were killed when a tree fell on a Birmingham home during storms on Thursday, July...
2 babies killed after tree falls on home in Birmingham

Latest News

Driver ejected, killed in Friday Chilton County crash
‘Tropical Triple Threat’ weather special on WSFA 12 News this weekend
The Rundown: July 22-24
Music, sports, dance events happening this weekend
Faith Hall was killed in 1994.
Family of murder victim requesting stay of execution for death row inmate