1 dead in overnight Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a deadly overnight shooting.

Police responded to the 3400 block of Mobile Highway around 12:40 a.m. in reference to someone having been shot.

Police and fire medics found a man in life-threatening condition, but the unnamed victim died on the scene.

No other details, including a possible suspect or motive, were immediately available.

