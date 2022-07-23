1 dead in overnight Montgomery shooting
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a deadly overnight shooting.
Police responded to the 3400 block of Mobile Highway around 12:40 a.m. in reference to someone having been shot.
Police and fire medics found a man in life-threatening condition, but the unnamed victim died on the scene.
No other details, including a possible suspect or motive, were immediately available.
